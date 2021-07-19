Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experts to incoming spouses: ‘It's never too early to start looking for jobs’

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    There are many resources available for incoming spouses searching for employment upon their arrival to Fort Know however, the key is to get started early.

