The Crew of Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to their homeport in Virginia Beach, Va., after a 29-day patrol in the north-eastern coast of the United States, July 27, 2021. The Virginia Beach-based 210-foot Reliance Class Medium Endurance Cutter contains a permanent crew complement of 75 personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6753814
|VIRIN:
|210727-G-G0105-001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|98.62 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Dependable crewmembers return home following 29-day patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
