    Coast Guard Cutter Dependable crewmembers return home following 29-day patrol

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Crew of Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to their homeport in Virginia Beach, Va., after a 29-day patrol in the north-eastern coast of the United States, July 27, 2021. The Virginia Beach-based 210-foot Reliance Class Medium Endurance Cutter contains a permanent crew complement of 75 personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 12:36
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
