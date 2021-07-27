The Crew of Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to their homeport in Virginia Beach, Va., after a 29-day patrol in the north-eastern coast of the United States, July 27, 2021. The Virginia Beach-based 210-foot Reliance Class Medium Endurance Cutter contains a permanent crew complement of 75 personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 12:36 Photo ID: 6753814 VIRIN: 210727-G-G0105-001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 98.62 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Dependable crewmembers return home following 29-day patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.