Idaho Army National Guard Pfc. Riley Ward directs candidates at the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho, July 21, 2021. Ward attended the academy in 2018 and now serves in the Idaho Army National Gu
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6752264
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-A3518-483
|Resolution:
|2532x2109
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PIERCE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|NAMPA, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Challenge accepted: from Youth ChalleNGe to Soldier
