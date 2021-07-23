Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOS: Tech Sgt. Robert Hales-Space Delta 3

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Hales, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 5th Space Control Squadron Standards and Evaluation non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 23, 2021. Hale spoke on being a father, family history and what he does and how it supports the overall mission. The mission of 5th Space Control Squadron is to provide flexible and responsive space control capabilities to the commander, U.S. Space Command in order to protect and defend national security space capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6752259
    VIRIN: 210723-F-RH307-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 275.86 KB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    United States Air Force
    Colorado Springs
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster
    United States Space Force
    Faces of Space

