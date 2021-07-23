FOS: Tech Sgt. Robert Hales-Space Delta 3

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Hales, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 5th Space Control Squadron Standards and Evaluation non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 23, 2021. Hale spoke on being a father, family history and what he does and how it supports the overall mission. The mission of 5th Space Control Squadron is to provide flexible and responsive space control capabilities to the commander, U.S. Space Command in order to protect and defend national security space capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster)

