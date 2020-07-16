Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    School and Sports Physicals available at BACH

    School and Sports Physicals available at BACH

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Family Nurse Practitioner Maj. Kara Grose tests a patient’s reflexes as part of a sports physical July 16, 2020. To schedule your child’s school or sports physical call the appointment line at 270-798-4677. Parents should download and complete their school’s required forms and bring them to the appointment. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, face coverings are required for anyone age two and older entering a military treatment facility regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, so please bring a mask to wear during your appointment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6752106
    VIRIN: 200729-A-OT285-002
    Resolution: 2825x2260
    Size: 534.95 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School and Sports Physicals available at BACH, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    medical

    kids

    DoD

    back to school

    BACH

    nurse

    boy

    military family

    wellness

    check-up

    beneficiary

    DODEA

    healthcare provider

    woman

    dependent

    military hospital

    pediatrics

    family member

    teen

    MTF

    MHS

    Army Medicine

    family practice

    DHA

    physical exam

    adolescent

    covid-19

    face covering

    doctor appointment

    Kara Grose

    School and Sports physicals

    TAGS

    BACH
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    RHC-A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT