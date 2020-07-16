School and Sports Physicals available at BACH

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Family Nurse Practitioner Maj. Kara Grose tests a patient’s reflexes as part of a sports physical July 16, 2020. To schedule your child’s school or sports physical call the appointment line at 270-798-4677. Parents should download and complete their school’s required forms and bring them to the appointment. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, face coverings are required for anyone age two and older entering a military treatment facility regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, so please bring a mask to wear during your appointment.

