USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations with French Navy frigate FS Languedoc (D653)

210724-N-RF825-1218 ARABIAN SEA (July 24, 2021) – French Navy frigate FS Languedoc (D653), left, aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), center, and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) steam in formation in the Arabian Sea, July 24. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

