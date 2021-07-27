Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring National Buffalo Soldiers Day

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Tiana Waters 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Buffalo soldiers of the 25th Infantry, some wearing buffalo robes, Ft. Keogh, Montana

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6751775
    VIRIN: 210727-A-BJ566-522
    Resolution: 1024x650
    Size: 98.35 KB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring National Buffalo Soldiers Day, by Tiana Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SDDC
    Army History
    #NationalBuffaloSoldiersDay

