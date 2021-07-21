Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALU drop boxes open new avenue for anonymous reporting

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Patrick Buffett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Towayne Uzzle and Master Sgt. John Larche – the incoming and outgoing sexual assault response coordinators, respectively, for the Army Logistics University – pose with one of the SHARP drop boxes that have been installed in each hallway on each floor and wing of the facility and a stairwell at the neighboring privatized lodging facility where ALU students are housed while attending courses here. The drop boxes are meant to “encourage input and open an avenue for anonymous reports,” the SARC’s explained. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

