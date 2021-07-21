ALU drop boxes open new avenue for anonymous reporting

Sgt. 1st Class Towayne Uzzle and Master Sgt. John Larche – the incoming and outgoing sexual assault response coordinators, respectively, for the Army Logistics University – pose with one of the SHARP drop boxes that have been installed in each hallway on each floor and wing of the facility and a stairwell at the neighboring privatized lodging facility where ALU students are housed while attending courses here. The drop boxes are meant to “encourage input and open an avenue for anonymous reports,” the SARC’s explained. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

