Sgt. 1st Class Towayne Uzzle and Master Sgt. John Larche – the incoming and outgoing sexual assault response coordinators, respectively, for the Army Logistics University – pose with one of the SHARP drop boxes that have been installed in each hallway on each floor and wing of the facility and a stairwell at the neighboring privatized lodging facility where ALU students are housed while attending courses here. The drop boxes are meant to “encourage input and open an avenue for anonymous reports,” the SARC’s explained. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6751766
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-FL734-345
|Resolution:
|2000x1256
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALU drop boxes open new avenue for anonymous reporting, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ALU drop boxes open new avenue for anonymous reporting
LEAVE A COMMENT