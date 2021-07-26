Munitions specialists keep the Wolf Pack locked, loaded

Staff Sgt. Chase Wood, with the Munitions Inspection Flight for the 8th Maintenance Squadron reassembles a GBU-33, Version 3, penetrator bomb at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2021. Members of the 8th MXS Conventional Maintenance Flight are responsible for safely disassembling, maintaining, and reassembling munitions utilized with the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

