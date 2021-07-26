Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions specialists keep the Wolf Pack locked, loaded

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2021

    Staff Sgt. Chase Wood, with the Munitions Inspection Flight for the 8th Maintenance Squadron reassembles a GBU-33, Version 3, penetrator bomb at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2021. Members of the 8th MXS Conventional Maintenance Flight are responsible for safely disassembling, maintaining, and reassembling munitions utilized with the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

