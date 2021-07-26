Munitions specialists keep the Wolf Pack locked, loaded

Senior Airman Rosa Valencia, with the Conventional Maintenance Flight for the 8th Maintenance Squadron, tightens a bolt during the reassembly of a GBU-33 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2021. Members of the 8th MXS Conventional Maintenance Flight are responsible for safely disassembling, maintaining, and reassembling munitions for F-16 Fighting Falcons, ensuring the Wolf Pack is able to support and defend our allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

