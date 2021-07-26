Senior Airman Rosa Valencia, with the Conventional Maintenance Flight for the 8th Maintenance Squadron, tightens a bolt during the reassembly of a GBU-33 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2021. Members of the 8th MXS Conventional Maintenance Flight are responsible for safely disassembling, maintaining, and reassembling munitions for F-16 Fighting Falcons, ensuring the Wolf Pack is able to support and defend our allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 05:38
|Photo ID:
|6751585
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-TE443-0101
|Resolution:
|3769x3782
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munitions specialists keep the Wolf Pack locked, loaded, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT