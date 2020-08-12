1st Sgt. James Buchanan, will represent Regional Health Command-Central and Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital in the U.S. Army Medical Command 2021 Best Leader Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 25-30.
Buchanan earned the title Best First Sergeant in May after finishing first in the RHC-C competition.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 22:17
|Photo ID:
|6751251
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|1461x2213
|Size:
|634.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH Soldier Regional Health Command-Central’s Best First Sergeant, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BJACH Soldier Regional Health Command-Central’s Best First Sergeant
LEAVE A COMMENT