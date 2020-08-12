Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Soldier Regional Health Command-Central’s Best First Sergeant

    BJACH Soldier Regional Health Command-Central's Best First Sergeant

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    1st Sgt. James Buchanan, will represent Regional Health Command-Central and Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital in the U.S. Army Medical Command 2021 Best Leader Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 25-30.
    Buchanan earned the title Best First Sergeant in May after finishing first in the RHC-C competition.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 22:17
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, WI, US
    BJACH Soldier Regional Health Command-Central&rsquo;s Best First Sergeant

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Medics
    US Army
    BJACH
    ArmyMedicineBestLeader2021

