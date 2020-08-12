BJACH Soldier Regional Health Command-Central’s Best First Sergeant

1st Sgt. James Buchanan, will represent Regional Health Command-Central and Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital in the U.S. Army Medical Command 2021 Best Leader Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 25-30.

Buchanan earned the title Best First Sergeant in May after finishing first in the RHC-C competition.

