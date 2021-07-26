Sailors pose for photo

Members of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Chiefs Mess, pose for a photograph with Capt. Cassidy Norman, center, commanding officer, following their selection to Senior Chief and Master Chief Petty Officer, aboard the floating accommodation facility, July 26, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

Date Taken: 07.26.2021