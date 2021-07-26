Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors pose for photo

    Sailors pose for photo

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Pittman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Members of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Chiefs Mess, pose for a photograph with Capt. Cassidy Norman, center, commanding officer, following their selection to Senior Chief and Master Chief Petty Officer, aboard the floating accommodation facility, July 26, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6751085
    VIRIN: 210726-N-IK880-0001
    Resolution: 6873x4909
    Size: 859.09 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors pose for photo, by PO3 Thomas Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Master Chief
    USS John C. Stennis
    Senior Chief
    RCOH

