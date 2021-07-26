NMRTC Command Triad Congratulates Senior Chief and Master Chief selectees

210726-N-AU520-1031

SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2021) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s command triad and NMRTC San Diego senior chief and master chief petty officer selectees pose for a photo in the hospital’s Chiefs Mess July 26. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

