Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Command Triad Congratulates Senior Chief and Master Chief selectees

    NMRTC Command Triad Congratulates Senior Chief and Master Chief selectees

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210726-N-AU520-1031
    SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2021) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s command triad and NMRTC San Diego senior chief and master chief petty officer selectees pose for a photo in the hospital’s Chiefs Mess July 26. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 17:20
    Photo ID: 6751002
    VIRIN: 210726-N-AU520-1031
    Resolution: 3442x2286
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Command Triad Congratulates Senior Chief and Master Chief selectees, by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chiefs Mess
    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego
    NMRTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT