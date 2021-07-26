Capt. Timothy P. Cronin, right, transferred command of the United States Coast Guard Cutter
Hamilton (WMSL 753) to Capt. Matthew T. Brown, left, during a change of command ceremony
held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Charleston, S.C., July 23, 2021. Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin
presided over the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1 st Class Brian M.
Wilbur)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6750540
|VIRIN:
|210726-N-FK070-1001
|Resolution:
|1055x703
|Size:
|115.17 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USCGC Hamilton Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Brian Wilbur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
