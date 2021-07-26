Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Hamilton Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    USCGC Hamilton Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Wilbur 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Capt. Timothy P. Cronin, right, transferred command of the United States Coast Guard Cutter
    Hamilton (WMSL 753) to Capt. Matthew T. Brown, left, during a change of command ceremony
    held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Charleston, S.C., July 23, 2021. Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin
    presided over the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1 st Class Brian M.
    Wilbur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6750540
    VIRIN: 210726-N-FK070-1001
    Resolution: 1055x703
    Size: 115.17 KB
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Hamilton Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Brian Wilbur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Hamilton Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sixth Fleet
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    JB Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT