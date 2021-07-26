USCGC Hamilton Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Timothy P. Cronin, right, transferred command of the United States Coast Guard Cutter

Hamilton (WMSL 753) to Capt. Matthew T. Brown, left, during a change of command ceremony

held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Charleston, S.C., July 23, 2021. Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin

presided over the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1 st Class Brian M.

Wilbur)

