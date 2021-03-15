Ohio National Guard State Defense Force members complete corrections mission

Ohio National Guard members stand for a photo March 15, 2021, during the last shift providing staffing support at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. From September 2020 to March 2021, Guard members augmented staffs at 23 of the state’s 28 correctional institutions, providing support where critical personnel shortages arose due to COVID-19-related health issues and concerns. (Courtesy photo)

