    Ohio National Guard State Defense Force members complete corrections mission

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard members stand for a photo March 15, 2021, during the last shift providing staffing support at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. From September 2020 to March 2021, Guard members augmented staffs at 23 of the state’s 28 correctional institutions, providing support where critical personnel shortages arose due to COVID-19-related health issues and concerns. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force to scale back COVID-19 response force

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    ODRC
    Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
    prison support

