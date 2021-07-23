Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Atterbury changes commanders

    Camp Atterbury changes commanders

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Syberg 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Ronald Walker sings the national anthem during the Camp Atterbury change of command ceremony, Friday, July 23, 2021. Col. Michael Grundman took the leadership reins from Col. Felicia Brokaw, who's commanded the garrison since June 2018. Grundman is the 39th garrison commander since Camp Atterbury was activated in 1942. Since its inception, the installation has deployed more than 475,000 soldiers and de-mobilized more than 600,000 soldiers. (Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6749860
    VIRIN: 210723-Z-XJ616-1038
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 962.75 KB
    Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Atterbury changes commanders, by SGT Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    Muscatatuck
    Change of Command
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT