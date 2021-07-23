Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Ronald Walker sings the national anthem during the Camp Atterbury change of command ceremony, Friday, July 23, 2021. Col. Michael Grundman took the leadership reins from Col. Felicia Brokaw, who's commanded the garrison since June 2018. Grundman is the 39th garrison commander since Camp Atterbury was activated in 1942. Since its inception, the installation has deployed more than 475,000 soldiers and de-mobilized more than 600,000 soldiers. (Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 10:53 Photo ID: 6749860 VIRIN: 210723-Z-XJ616-1038 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 962.75 KB Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Atterbury changes commanders, by SGT Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.