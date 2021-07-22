CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jul. 22, 2021) Nancy Barnes, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa training officer, discusses the performance of a simulated emergency family assistance center activation during Exercise Citadel Pacific at CFAO headquarters on Camp Shields Okinawa, Japan July 22, 2021. Citadel Pacific is an annual, regularly scheduled exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy security and emergency management forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6749407
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-QY759-0019
|Resolution:
|7417x5312
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Pacific 2021, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
