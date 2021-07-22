Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady Jill Biden Visits Yokota Air Base

    JAPAN

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    210722-N-KW679-0032 YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN (July 22, 2021) First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2021. Japan’s foreign minister, defense officials, and leadership from U.S. Forces Japan welcomed Dr. Biden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Cheyenne Yarber)

