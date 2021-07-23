Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Japanese Djibouti base commanders meet

    DJIBOUTI

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 23, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Capt Dave Faehnle, right, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, shakes hands with Japanese Army Col. Teruhiko Manabe, outgoing commander of the Japanese base in Djibouti. Manabe visited to introduce his successor, Col. Kazuhiro Kuwahara, center, with plaque. July 23, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation near the Bab-al-Mandab Strait at the South end of the Red Sea which supports operations in Southwest Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Japanese Djibouti base commanders meet, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Japan
    Camp Lemonnier
    USA
    CAPT Faehnle

