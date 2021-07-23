US and Japanese Djibouti base commanders meet

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 23, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Capt Dave Faehnle, right, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, shakes hands with Japanese Army Col. Teruhiko Manabe, outgoing commander of the Japanese base in Djibouti. Manabe visited to introduce his successor, Col. Kazuhiro Kuwahara, center, with plaque. July 23, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation near the Bab-al-Mandab Strait at the South end of the Red Sea which supports operations in Southwest Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

