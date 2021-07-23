2021 National Best Warrior Competition C-4 Breaching Charge Detonation

Best warriors from around the nation detonate a C-4 explosive breaching charge alongside U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, (left) at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 23, 2021 at Camp Navajo Military Reservation near Flagstaff, Ariz. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap.)

