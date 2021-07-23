Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 National Best Warrior Competition C-4 Breaching Charge Detonation

    2021 National Best Warrior Competition C-4 Breaching Charge Detonation

    CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Best warriors from around the nation detonate a C-4 explosive breaching charge alongside U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, (left) at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 23, 2021 at Camp Navajo Military Reservation near Flagstaff, Ariz. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 20:42
    Photo ID: 6748821
    VIRIN: 210723-Z-AY325-1044
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 720.36 KB
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 National Best Warrior Competition C-4 Breaching Charge Detonation, by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Arizona National Guard
    National Best Warrior Competition
    AZNG
    2021BESTWARRIOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT