The Coast Guard interdicts a 26-foot vessel off the coast of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, July 22, 2021. Nineteen migrants aboard the vessel were transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2021 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6748747
|VIRIN:
|210722-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|112.74 KB
|Location:
|LAKE WORTH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard transfers 19 migrants to Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT