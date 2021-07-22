Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 19 migrants to Bahamas

    LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard interdicts a 26-foot vessel off the coast of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, July 22, 2021. Nineteen migrants aboard the vessel were transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 15:19
    TAGS

    USCG
    Interdiction
    Florida
    District 7

