Marines Take Part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021

U.S Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, prepare to board MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (VMM-363) for a night infiltration during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 in Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

