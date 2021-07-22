Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Take Part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Isaac Lamberth 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S Marine with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, puts on face paint in preparation for a night infiltration mission during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 in Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Marine Rotation Force Darwin
    Talisman Sabre 21

