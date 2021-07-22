A U.S Marine with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, puts on face paint in preparation for a night infiltration mission during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 in Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 03:41 Photo ID: 6748405 VIRIN: 210722-M-VP013-444 Resolution: 3244x5417 Size: 3.57 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Take Part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, by 1LT Isaac Lamberth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.