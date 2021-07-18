Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

Maj. Gen. Jake Ellwood (left), commander of Australia Defence Force 1st Division, Peter Dutton (center), the Australia Minister of Defence, and Col. Matthew Dalton (right), commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, speaks during the static display at Camp Growl, Queensland, Australia, July 18, 2021. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild, 38th ADA BDE Public Affairs.)

