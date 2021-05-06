Master Sgt. Jeremy Dean, an advanced recruiter with the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters Recruiting and Retention Office, holds the the Air Force Commendation Medal for his lifesaving actions, April 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Dean has been credited with saving the lives of two heart attack victims, the first in 2018 and the second in 2019.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:27 Photo ID: 6747620 VIRIN: 210605-Z-SP306-2024 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.56 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.