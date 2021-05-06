Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2]

    Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Master Sgt. Jeremy Dean, an advanced recruiter with the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters Recruiting and Retention Office, holds the the Air Force Commendation Medal for his lifesaving actions, April 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Dean has been credited with saving the lives of two heart attack victims, the first in 2018 and the second in 2019.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6747620
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-SP306-2024
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life
    Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Guardsman Saves a Life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska
    Award
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Air Force Commendation Medal
    NEguard
    Master Sgt. Jeremy Dean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT