189th maintainer works on C-130H

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Josh Craigo, A 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engine mechanic, changes out a brush block to a C-130H engine July 23, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. A brush block controls the anti-ice systems and is changed up to six times a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emily Crawford)

