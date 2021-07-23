U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Josh Craigo, A 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engine mechanic, changes out a brush block to a C-130H engine July 23, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. A brush block controls the anti-ice systems and is changed up to six times a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emily Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6747606
|VIRIN:
|210723-Z-JG094-0001
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 189th maintainer works on C-130H, by AB Emily Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT