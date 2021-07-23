Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th maintainer works on C-130H

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Airman Emily Crawford 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Josh Craigo, A 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engine mechanic, changes out a brush block to a C-130H engine July 23, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. A brush block controls the anti-ice systems and is changed up to six times a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emily Crawford)

    Air National Guard
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Maintainer
    C-130H
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation

