    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (July 22, 2021) Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) commanding officer, hosted a town hall meeting for residents of Great Lakes Public Private Venture (PPV) housing at the Great Lakes Community Center in Forrestal Village housing. Accompanying Williamson were (from left) Command Master Chief Tony Corey, NSGL command master chief; Capt. Kenneth Williams, NSGL executive officer; (far right) Dr. John Price, superintendent of North Chicago School District 187. Price gave an update on schools opening in the Fall semester. Representatives from NSGL and Hunt Military Family Housing representatives were on hand to answer questions from residents. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

    This work, PPV Town Hall, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    schools
    military families
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    military housing
    PPV

