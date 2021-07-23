Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Sailors watch Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Cotter 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 23, 2021) — U.S. 7th Fleet Sailors attend a watch party for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremonies at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Club Alliance. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CFAY
    Olympics
    Team USA
    Tokyo 2020

