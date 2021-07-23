U.S. 7th Fleet Sailors watch Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 23, 2021) — U.S. 7th Fleet Sailors attend a watch party for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremonies at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Club Alliance. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

