    The Passing of the Colors

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Col. Gary S. Bonham receives the Japan Engineer District Colors from Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Commanding General, Pacific Ocean Division, and thus assumes command of Japan Engineer District at a Change of Command ceremony July, 20, 2021

    Japan
    USACE
    Change of Command
    Gibbs
    Bonham
    JED

