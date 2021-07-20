The Passing of the Colors

Col. Gary S. Bonham receives the Japan Engineer District Colors from Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Commanding General, Pacific Ocean Division, and thus assumes command of Japan Engineer District at a Change of Command ceremony July, 20, 2021
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6746591
|VIRIN:
|130324-A-AD803-195
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
