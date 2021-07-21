Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Job resources available to help spouses during PCS

    Job resources available to help spouses during PCS

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Netalie Mercado, military spouse, speaks with Holly Nusom Wednesday July 21 at the Spouse Employment Center. A permanent change of station, or PCS, is something most spouses will experience during their time married to a service member. The change may seem like a daunting one to those going through it the first time, but Holly Nusom, Patrice Hamilton and Abrell Jones at the Spouse Employment Center said there are steps spouses can take to lessen the stress of the move on themselves, especially if changing jobs is a primary concern.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6746117
    VIRIN: 210723-A-N1234-002
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 250.88 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Job resources available to help spouses during PCS, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Job resources available to help spouses during PCS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    PCS
    jobs
    Spouse Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT