Netalie Mercado, military spouse, speaks with Holly Nusom Wednesday July 21 at the Spouse Employment Center. A permanent change of station, or PCS, is something most spouses will experience during their time married to a service member. The change may seem like a daunting one to those going through it the first time, but Holly Nusom, Patrice Hamilton and Abrell Jones at the Spouse Employment Center said there are steps spouses can take to lessen the stress of the move on themselves, especially if changing jobs is a primary concern.
This work, Job resources available to help spouses during PCS, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS
Job resources available to help spouses during PCS
