Sheilah Belt, sales area manager with the Exchange, organizes a display of Christmas items Nov. 17, 2020, in preparation for Black Friday shoppers. Families are encouraged to develop a savings plan now to avoid financial hardships during the holiday season.
This work, Start saving now, avoid holiday season hardships, by Mari-Alice Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
