    Combat Raider 21 day two night take off [Image 5 of 7]

    Combat Raider 21 day two night take off

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15 Eagle from the 333rd Fighter Squadron takes off July 20, 2021 during the Combat Raider exercise at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Combat Raider is an annual large force training exercise designed to train various aircrews in high-end, realistic scenarios supporting a full range of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 14:07
    Photo ID: 6745550
    VIRIN: 210720-Z-QG092-1272
    Resolution: 6071x4052
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Raider 21 day two night take off [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

