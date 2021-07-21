Sergeants Major of U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Conduct the Air Assault obstacle course during the validation portion of the U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader competition at Schofield barracks, HI on July 21, 2021. The Best Leaders Competition is designed to promote “Esprit De Corps” throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6744514
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-HD818-0014
|Resolution:
|5909x3939
|Size:
|15.4 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition, by CPL Antonio Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
