Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition

    U.S Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Antonio Lewis 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Sergeants Major of U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Conduct the Air Assault obstacle course during the validation portion of the U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader competition at Schofield barracks, HI on July 21, 2021. The Best Leaders Competition is designed to promote “Esprit De Corps” throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6744514
    VIRIN: 210721-A-HD818-0014
    Resolution: 5909x3939
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition, by CPL Antonio Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SergeantsMajor #MEDCOM #AirassaultObstaclecourse #armymedicinebestleadercompertition2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT