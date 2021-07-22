Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021

ATSUGI, Japan (July 22, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Francis (right) acts in a supporting capacity of assisting Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Gomez who role plays as an injured assault victim during an Anti-Terrorism Training (ATT) drill conducted aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan as a part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21). CP21 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on Navy installations in the Pacific. CNIC Navy regions participating in the exercise are Navy Region Japan (July 19-23), Navy Region Hawaii (Aug. 9-13), Navy Region Korea (Aug. 23-27) and Joint Region Marianas (October 2021). U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell (RELEASED)

