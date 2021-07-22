Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    ATSUGI, Japan (July 22, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Francis (right) acts in a supporting capacity of assisting Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Gomez who role plays as an injured assault victim during an Anti-Terrorism Training (ATT) drill conducted aboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan as a part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21). CP21 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on Navy installations in the Pacific. CNIC Navy regions participating in the exercise are Navy Region Japan (July 19-23), Navy Region Hawaii (Aug. 9-13), Navy Region Korea (Aug. 23-27) and Joint Region Marianas (October 2021). U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell (RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 02:56
    Photo ID: 6744502
    VIRIN: 210722-N-OB549-1025
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 407.65 KB
    Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021

