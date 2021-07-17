I Corps Soldiers take time to learn about history in the Indo-Pacific for Forager 21

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Arthur Fong, the Joint Region Marianas exercise coordinator for Forager 21, teaches the history of the Indo-Pacific region to a group of I Corps Soldiers at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 17, 2021. He discussed the importance of understanding what has happened in the past, can have a huge impact on the way Soldiers serve in the future. “We came to this region for a good reason, we came here to prepare in the event that we need to fight our adversaries,” said Fong. “If you understand where the adversary is and how they operate in this area, then you can better prepare for the fight.” The Navy Cmdr. taught this lesson during the U.S. Army Pacific exercise, which is designed to test and refine the Theater Army’s ability to flow land power forces into the theater, execute command and control of those forces, and effectively employ them in support of our allies, partners, and national security objectives in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps)

