    Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound, North Carolina

    ALBEMARLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    This is a graphic of the combined search patterns conducted by Coast Guard assets in the vicinity of the Albemarle Sound, North Carolina, to search for two men who went missing after a reported helicopter crash, July 19, 2021. Coast Guard personnel and members of responding partner agencies searched an area of 3,303 miles over the course of 38 hours. U.S. Coast Guard Graphic.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6744123
    VIRIN: 210721-G-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 901x589
    Size: 393.38 KB
    Location: ALBEMARLE, NC, US 
    USCG
    unified response
    Alligator River

