This is a graphic of the combined search patterns conducted by Coast Guard assets in the vicinity of the Albemarle Sound, North Carolina, to search for two men who went missing after a reported helicopter crash, July 19, 2021. Coast Guard personnel and members of responding partner agencies searched an area of 3,303 miles over the course of 38 hours. U.S. Coast Guard Graphic.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6744123
|VIRIN:
|210721-G-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|901x589
|Size:
|393.38 KB
|Location:
|ALBEMARLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound, North Carolina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT