Data management solutions team wins USACE innovation award

Members of Huntsville Center’s Resource Management Directorate’s Business Practices Division team pose for a photograph at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial. Members are Mary Hinson, Brian Tachias, Carolyn Harris, Amanda Odem, John Dodson, Angela Rackard, Russ Dunford, Susan Armstrong, James “Jimmy” Johnson. The team was recognized with the 2021 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Innovation of the Year Award.

