    Data management solutions team wins USACE innovation award

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Kristen Bergeson 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Members of Huntsville Center’s Resource Management Directorate’s Business Practices Division team pose for a photograph at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial. Members are Mary Hinson, Brian Tachias, Carolyn Harris, Amanda Odem, John Dodson, Angela Rackard, Russ Dunford, Susan Armstrong, James “Jimmy” Johnson. The team was recognized with the 2021 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Innovation of the Year Award.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:00
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Data management solutions team wins USACE innovation award, by Kristen Bergeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE

    USACE
    Huntsville Center
    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center
    innovation award

