line handling

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kyle Caliver, front, from San Diego, and Boatswains Mate Seaman Connor Fink, from Underwood, Iowa, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, prepare for Sea and Anchor detail by faking out a messenger line on the fantail, July 19, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella)

