    Three 10th Mountain Division Soldiers win online gaming tournament

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Jayden Smith, Spc. Blake Rabdau and Sgt. Matthew McCraw, all from C Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, earned top prizes at the Soldier Showdown II virtual gaming tournament in June. They stopped inside the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers facility July 20 to pick up new gaming gear. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 10:29
    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    FMWR
    esports
    gaming tournament

