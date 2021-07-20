Three 10th Mountain Division Soldiers win online gaming tournament

Spc. Jayden Smith, Spc. Blake Rabdau and Sgt. Matthew McCraw, all from C Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, earned top prizes at the Soldier Showdown II virtual gaming tournament in June. They stopped inside the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers facility July 20 to pick up new gaming gear. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

