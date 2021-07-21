In 2020, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, had a $197.2 million economic impact on Guam’s economy, according to the base’s economic analysis released January 2021. The annual report is intended to provide information about the economic impact of Andersen AFB on the surrounding community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:58 Photo ID: 6742492 VIRIN: 210721-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 132.56 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen AFB economic impact reaches $197.2 million in 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.