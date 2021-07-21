Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen AFB economic impact reaches $197.2 million in 2020

    Andersen AFB economic impact reaches $197.2 million in 2020

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    In 2020, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, had a $197.2 million economic impact on Guam’s economy, according to the base’s economic analysis released January 2021. The annual report is intended to provide information about the economic impact of Andersen AFB on the surrounding community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 23:58
    Photo ID: 6742492
    VIRIN: 210721-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 132.56 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB economic impact reaches $197.2 million in 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    economic impact analysis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT