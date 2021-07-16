Dr. James Stephens, chief of Preventive Medicine at U.S. Army Medical Command – Ireland Army Health Clinic, offers a no-nonsense approach to the latest strain of COVID-19. He said the delta variant is a reminder that we need to remain vigilant and exercise caution during our daily activities.
Delta variant raising new COVID concerns across nation, DOD
