Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta variant raising new COVID concerns across nation, DOD

    Delta variant raising new COVID concerns across nation, DOD

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Dr. James Stephens, chief of Preventive Medicine at U.S. Army Medical Command – Ireland Army Health Clinic, offers a no-nonsense approach to the latest strain of COVID-19. He said the delta variant is a reminder that we need to remain vigilant and exercise caution during our daily activities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 15:53
    Photo ID: 6741960
    VIRIN: 210720-A-QT978-0001
    Resolution: 3600x2386
    Size: 936.49 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta variant raising new COVID concerns across nation, DOD, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delta variant raising new COVID concerns across nation, DOD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    Fort Knox
    virus
    Preventive Medicine
    COVID-19
    delta variant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT