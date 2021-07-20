Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Antidepressant Adherence App

    Antidepressant Adherence App

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    The Antidepressant Adherence app is a new mobile app to improve patient engagement and compliance for antidepressant medication and other treatments to improve mental well-being in Military Health System beneficiaries. The intuitive, customizable features of the app help make staying on a mental wellness treatment plan achievable.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 14:53
    Location: US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical Professions

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Telehealth
    Digital Health
    Connected Health

