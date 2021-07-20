The Antidepressant Adherence app is a new mobile app to improve patient engagement and compliance for antidepressant medication and other treatments to improve mental well-being in Military Health System beneficiaries. The intuitive, customizable features of the app help make staying on a mental wellness treatment plan achievable.

