The Antidepressant Adherence app is a new mobile app to improve patient engagement and compliance for antidepressant medication and other treatments to improve mental well-being in Military Health System beneficiaries. The intuitive, customizable features of the app help make staying on a mental wellness treatment plan achievable.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6741882
|VIRIN:
|210720-O-TV238-885
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Antidepressant Adherence App, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS
