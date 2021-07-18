Air Station Sitka rescues 3 on Chilkat River

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew locates one of three mariners they rescued on the Chilkat River near Haines, July 18, 2021.



The aircrew arrived on scene at 10:20 p.m. aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and safely hoisted and transported two adult females and one adult male to awaiting local Emergency Medical Services personnel at the Haines airport.



U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

