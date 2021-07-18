Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Sitka rescues 3 on Chilkat River

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew locates one of three mariners they rescued on the Chilkat River near Haines, July 18, 2021.

    The aircrew arrived on scene at 10:20 p.m. aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and safely hoisted and transported two adult females and one adult male to awaiting local Emergency Medical Services personnel at the Haines airport.

    U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6741654
    VIRIN: 210718-G-GO217-001
    Resolution: 1232x832
    Size: 165.17 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: HAINES, AK, US
    Hometown: SITKA, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Sitka rescues 3 on Chilkat River, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Haines
    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka
    Chilkat River

