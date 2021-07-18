A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew locates one of three mariners they rescued on the Chilkat River near Haines, July 18, 2021.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 10:20 p.m. aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and safely hoisted and transported two adult females and one adult male to awaiting local Emergency Medical Services personnel at the Haines airport.
U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6741654
|VIRIN:
|210718-G-GO217-001
|Resolution:
|1232x832
|Size:
|165.17 KB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|HAINES, AK, US
|Hometown:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Station Sitka rescues 3 on Chilkat River, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Station Sitka rescues 3 on Chilkat River
LEAVE A COMMENT