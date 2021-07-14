MEDREX 21-4 takes place in Senegal

1st Lt. Hayley Barham, a critical care nurse, and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Roots, a practical nurse specialist from the 131st Surgical Augmentation Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, treat a patient for respiratory issues during the Medical Readiness Exercises 21-4 at the Ouakam Military Hospital, Dakar, Senegal, on July 14, 2021. MEDREX offers both civilian and military medical personnel the opportunity to train and work with patients in the area, providing partnership and outreach opportunities for the team to offer medical care to local communities. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Solomon Abanda)

