    Reserve Chaplain supports Miami condo collapse victims, first responders

    Reserve Chaplain supports Miami condo collapse victims, first responders

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Eli Estrin, Readiness Integration Organization Detachment 6 Chaplain, poses for a photo in front of the 6th Air Refueling Wing Chapel, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2021. Estrin supported victims and first responders in Miami, Florida, in the aftermath of the June 23, 2021 Surfside condominium collapse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

    Reserve Chaplain supports Miami condo collapse victims, first responders

    first responders
    resilience
    Chaplain
    spiritiual

