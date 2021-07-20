Capt. Eli Estrin, Readiness Integration Organization Detachment 6 Chaplain, poses for a photo in front of the 6th Air Refueling Wing Chapel, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2021. Estrin supported victims and first responders in Miami, Florida, in the aftermath of the June 23, 2021 Surfside condominium collapse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 10:32 Photo ID: 6741409 VIRIN: 210720-F-EE215-001 Resolution: 3795x3479 Size: 2.87 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Chaplain supports Miami condo collapse victims, first responders, by SSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.