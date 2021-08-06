HTA erosion control structures prevents local community from flooding

Days after a heavy rain event on June 8, 2021, a U.S. Army built dam, located upstream from the village of Ransbach, successfully held back surface runoff and sludge. (U.S. Army photo by Dr. Alfred Boehm / USAG Bavaria Hohenfels Environmental Division)
HTA erosion control structures prevent local community from flooding
