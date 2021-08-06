Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HTA erosion control structures prevents local community from flooding

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Days after a heavy rain event on June 8, 2021, a U.S. Army built dam, located upstream from the village of Ransbach, successfully held back surface runoff and sludge. (U.S. Army photo by Dr. Alfred Boehm / USAG Bavaria Hohenfels Environmental Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6741200
    VIRIN: 210608-O-OE810-484
    Resolution: 768x576
    Size: 96.06 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HTA erosion control structures prevents local community from flooding, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    dam
    construction
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

