1TTSB MBA Basketball Coach

1st TTSB would like to introduce Shaune Griffin, a 1st TTSB Civilian who on top of his job coaches MBA basketball. Mr Griffin led his team to victory, winning the Kumba Postseason Championship, as well as winning the 2021 KUMBA coach of the year.

