1st TTSB would like to introduce Shaune Griffin, a 1st TTSB Civilian who on top of his job coaches MBA basketball. Mr Griffin led his team to victory, winning the Kumba Postseason Championship, as well as winning the 2021 KUMBA coach of the year.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6740789
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-UB914-354
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.91 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1TTSB MBA Basketball Coach, by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
