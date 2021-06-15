Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1TTSB MBA Basketball Coach

    1TTSB MBA Basketball Coach

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st TTSB would like to introduce Shaune Griffin, a 1st TTSB Civilian who on top of his job coaches MBA basketball. Mr Griffin led his team to victory, winning the Kumba Postseason Championship, as well as winning the 2021 KUMBA coach of the year.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 04:10
    Photo ID: 6740789
    VIRIN: 210615-A-UB914-354
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
