Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, accepts the U.S. Army Garrison Japan flag from Craig L. Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command – Pacific, during the USAG Japan change-of-command ceremony held July 20 on Camp Zama, Japan.



The outgoing commander was Col. Thomas R. Matelski, who took had served as commander since July 2019.



(U.S. Army photo by Kei Sasaki, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Visual Information Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:37 Photo ID: 6740692 VIRIN: 210720-A-SA123-003 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 925.48 KB Location: JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.