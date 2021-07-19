Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs

    JAPAN

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, accepts the U.S. Army Garrison Japan flag from Craig L. Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command – Pacific, during the USAG Japan change-of-command ceremony held July 20 on Camp Zama, Japan.

    The outgoing commander was Col. Thomas R. Matelski, who took had served as commander since July 2019.

    (U.S. Army photo by Kei Sasaki, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Visual Information Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:37
    Photo ID: 6740692
    VIRIN: 210720-A-SA123-003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 925.48 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Zama

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    change of command
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT