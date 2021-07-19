Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command

    JAPAN

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson gives remarks at a ceremony held July 20 at Camp Zama, Japan, during which he took command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan. The outgoing commander was Col. Thomas R. Matelski, who took command in July 2019.

    Hosting the ceremony was Craig L. Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command – Pacific.

    (U.S. Army photo by Kei Sasaki, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Visual Information Division)

