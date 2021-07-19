Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson gives remarks at a ceremony held July 20 at Camp Zama, Japan, during which he took command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan. The outgoing commander was Col. Thomas R. Matelski, who took command in July 2019.



Hosting the ceremony was Craig L. Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command – Pacific.



(U.S. Army photo by Kei Sasaki, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Visual Information Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 00:49 Photo ID: 6740644 VIRIN: 210720-A-SA123-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 833.51 KB Location: JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.