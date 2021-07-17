645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage

Soldiers of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, fire a burst from their crew-served Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher during live fire weapon qualifications, July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers of the 645th ICTC are conducting readiness training in preparation for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)

Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US