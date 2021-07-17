Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage

    645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Valdez 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, fire a burst from their crew-served Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher during live fire weapon qualifications, July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers of the 645th ICTC are conducting readiness training in preparation for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 21:58
    Photo ID: 6740523
    VIRIN: 210717-Z-JQ500-0406
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, 645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage, by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserves
    First Army
    readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Mark 19
    645th

